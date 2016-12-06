Useful Tips For Dealing With A Vehicle Repair Shop

Needing your car repaired is overwhelming to many people. Being knowledgeable can save you money and stress. By reviewing the information that follows below, you will be prepared to secure proper repairs and get your car back on the road running smoothly.

Do not take your car to the first mechanic you find. You need to do some research to find a reliable mechanic with fair prices. Ask your friends and family about the mechanics they have been to in the past and check the Internet to find reviews written by other customers.

Save fuel by driving as if you have a glass of water sitting on your dashboard. This practice helps you avoid jack rabbit starts and quick stops. Each time you accelerate quickly, the engine of your car uses more fuel than it would if you were to accelerate at a gradual increase in speed.

Check your radiator frequently. You need to allow your car to run for a couple of minutes, shut down the engine and then open up the hood. Do not open the radiator if the car is running. With a dipstick, check your radiator fluid. Before adding more coolant remember to mix it with water.

Consider using OEM parts. These are the manufacturer's original parts. Generic parts may cost less, but they are not as good. They may initially be a deal, but the generic parts may make you pay more in the long run.

In addition to basic tire changing equipment, keep a plastic tote filled with DIY auto repair supplies in the trunk of your car in case of emergencies. Fill it with at least a quart each of motor oil, transmission fluid, steering fluid, and brake fluid and a gallon of water. Add a can of penetrating oil spray, a roll of duct tape, twine, bungee cords and basic tools so that you can manage minor repairs on the road.

Don't be afraid to ask as many questions as you need. It is your car, and you need to know why it is important to fix a specific item right away. If you are feeling intimated, or you are not receiving straight answers, get a second opinion before signing off on the work.

If your car needs body work, make sure you know what color paint you have on your vehicle. This information is important for the technician that works on your car. Also, your vehicle identification number is always something good to have on hand. In many cases, you will have to have it just to set up an appointment.

You should always pay attention to the way your car smells. An unpleasant smell is usually caused by a leak or an electrical short. It is best not to drive your car and find a mechanic who can come inspect it to determine what is causing the strong smell.

If you are paying to have new parts installed in your car, ask the mechanic if you can see them. There is no reason why he should refuse to let you see what you have paid for. If you have any indication that the items are not new, tell the mechanic that you will be getting the work done elsewhere.

Pay attention to any fluids that pool under you car when parked. Small spots may not mean very much, but take note of what the fluid is. Plain water is usually just condensation that builds up on a car naturally. But bright green or orange fluid is the cooling system. Oily fluids are those like engine oil, or transmission fluid. These are warning signs.

Join AAA if you need someone to help you with an auto repair. Joining them can help you when you need a deal at a body shop or a tow truck. Also, you can use discounts to save a lot of money through AAA.

Always read your owner's manual before you begin to repair your vehicle. There may be information in your manual that you need to know in order to keep from making a huge mistake. To be sure that you do not waste time and money be sure to look through your manual before you even start.

Be sure to request a written cost estimate for all repair work to be done on your automobile. The estimate must identify the specific work to be done, as well as what the repairs will cost you. It is essential that the estimate is signed by a representative of the company.

Be sure to keep the area where you are working on your car free of hazards. Keep your tools and spare parts picked up so that you and others will not trip over them. Be sure to work in an area with good ventilation so that you won't be overcome by potentially toxic fumes. Have a bag of cat litter on hand to clean up spills quickly to avoid slipping.

Every car owner needs to understand the fundamentals of solid auto repair. Being able to hire a good mechanic, or even perform repair work yourself is essential. With any luck, the article you have just read has provided you with sufficient working knowledge of auto repair principles and practices to prepare you for any circumstances you may encounter.