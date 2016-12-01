Superior Automobile Repair Options That Make Life Easier

Having your car break down can be among the most frustrating things in the world. Getting it fixed can be equally as frustrating. If you are in need of some auto repair, this article is perfect for you. Below is a list of tips that will tell you everything you need to know about auto repair.

Familiarize yourself with the dashboard of your car. Your dashboard should display five different kinds of warning, including the check engine light, oil pressure warning, an alternator warning, a temperature warning and a brake warning. Learn to recognize these different lights so you can easily identify what needs your attention.

Check the radiator regularly. You need to allow your car to run for a couple of minutes, shut down the engine and then open up the hood. Do not lift the radiator lid when the engine is running or if it is too hot. Use a dipstick to check the fluid levels, and always add the correct amount of water to your coolant before adding it to your tank.

Ask your mechanic is he is familiar with working on your car. If they have, there is a good chance they will be able to repair your car.

Take advantage of free inspections, but don't just have them fix everything on the list. There will probably be one or two extra items added on that aren't strictly necessary. If you are light on cash, ask the technician which items are the most important to keep the car running safely. Get these done immediately, and save up for the rest of the work.

It can't be stressed enough, but you must keep up with your car's routine maintenance. That means changing the oil when scheduled, checking fluids like coolant, and checking the braking system. This can keep repair bills down. In addition, not following the regular maintenance on a car can void the manufacturer's warranty.

When working on your engine be certain to wear proper safety equipment. You need ear plugs to protect your hearing, goggles to protect your vision and polyurethane or latex gloves to protect your skin from damage and injury caused by acids and other fluids. If you have long hair, be sure to secure it to avoid having it become caught in moving parts.

If you're performing your own repairs underneath a car and have it raised in the air, ensure that the lifting device you use is secure. Never lift a car that is not on level ground or on a firm surface. Always use jackstands in the proper position and never solely rely on a jack to keep a car raised off the ground.

Check around for a reputable mechanic by asking friends who are happy with their mechanic. You can usually find lower prices if you go through mechanics that are not affiliated with a franchise. You could save a lot of money this way.

Always research the reputation of any auto repair shop you are considering using to have your car serviced. If you are a AAA member, you can find a list of approved shops on their website. You can also download an app for your smartphone like Repairpal to view ratings for different repair shops.

Always ask in advance how much labor costs at that particular shop. In fact, do not give them your keys until you have a clear understanding of what you will be charged. Many times, this information is not posted in an obvious place, so it is important to know what you are getting yourself into.

Always get a second opinion before you have an expensive repair done. No one is perfect, so there is a chance that the shop is wrong about what is needed done. Additionally, you may be able to find someone to do the work for a far cheaper price than what your original shop quoted you.

Don't fall prey to believing someone who tells you there is a lifetime guarantee for auto parts. Often, this is how businesses try to reel you in. Lifetime deals are typically not legitimate. Though the change time on transmission fluid is very long, it should be swapped every 80,000 miles.

Never feel like you have to go to your dealer for any sort of auto repairs or maintenance. In fact, the dealer could be rather pricey compared an unaffiliated (yet still quality) local auto repair shop. Do your homework about where you are considering going, and then make the best call for yourself.

If your key "sticks" when you put it in the ignition, you will most likely need a new ignition switch as soon as possible. Having your key stick usually indicates that the switch is failing. If that switch is not fixed in a timely fashion, you could get stranded somewhere.

If you take your car into a shop, expect to be asked about additional service. However, you don't have to take them up on this. Simply get done what you need to get done. If you feel someone is pressuring you too much, move on. While it is their job to try and sell you on as much as possible, you need to feel good with whoever you are working with.

When you realize you need to fix your car, your first step is to hire a mechanic. You want to avoid any mechanics that give you a bad vibe. Watch for negative body language like lack of eye contact, not answering your questions, or talking too fast. This may be sign that he is not up front with you, and it may cost you more in repairs.

Ask your auto repair shop for a list of fees before you allow any work to be done on your car. Inquire how much any replacement parts will cost and how long the repair is estimated to take so you know how many hours of labor you will be billed for.

In conclusion, everyone is in need of auto repairs at one time or another. If you find yourself in this situation, you will get the results you desire if you did your homework. Now that you have read the article above, you have all the tips you need to ensure your vehicle gets fixed and works well for you.